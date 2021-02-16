Previous
Breakthrough by gaf005
Photo 1076

Breakthrough

On a very wet and cloudy day we drove up to Beachy Head and to our astonishment the sun broke through the clouds to shine brightly on the sea, a welcome respite from the solid cloud-cover and a beautiful sight to behold.
16th February 2021

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
