Welcome Home. by gaf005
Photo 1189

Welcome Home.

When we pull into our driveway we are welcomed by these beautiful poppies mingled in the hedge with such stunning shades in the sunlight.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
