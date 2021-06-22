Previous
Next
Pollination by gaf005
Photo 1202

Pollination

The striking colour of the African Daisies was attracting the bees and this one is gorging on the pollen.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise