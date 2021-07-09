Sign up
Photo 1219
Unknown.
I have no idea what this is, amidst all the beautiful blooms. Even my apps do not identify it. Any ideas? In a while it will be in bloom along with all the others and hopefully easier to identify.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
0
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1219
photos
73
followers
74
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
7th July 2021 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
