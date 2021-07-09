Previous
Unknown. by gaf005
Photo 1219

Unknown.

I have no idea what this is, amidst all the beautiful blooms. Even my apps do not identify it. Any ideas? In a while it will be in bloom along with all the others and hopefully easier to identify.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
