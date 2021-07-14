Previous
Next
Contrast by gaf005
Photo 1224

Contrast

After yesterday's rain, today's church photoshoot was blessed with perfect weather at Ashburnham Place, reflected in this view of the lake.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
335% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise