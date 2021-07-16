Sign up
Photo 1226
Backdrop
The stonework of the local church provided an interesting backdrop for the rich veins on the leaves of the plant protruding from the flowerbed.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
0
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1226
photos
73
followers
74
following
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
