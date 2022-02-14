Sign up
Photo 1439
Look, no sails!
On arrival at Rye, the windmill looked magnificent against the angry sky in spite of its sails having been removed.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
3
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
14th February 2022 2:31pm
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Great shot
February 14th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Wonderful view of the windmill
February 14th, 2022
Corinne
ace
Beautiful windmill !
February 14th, 2022
