Previous
Next
Look, no sails! by gaf005
Photo 1439

Look, no sails!

On arrival at Rye, the windmill looked magnificent against the angry sky in spite of its sails having been removed.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granny7(Denise) ace
Great shot
February 14th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful view of the windmill
February 14th, 2022  
Corinne ace
Beautiful windmill !
February 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise