Stunning Stamens by gaf005
Stunning Stamens

Flower arrangements full of lilies were still in church from a memorial service yesterday, in spite of it being Ash Wednesday (no flowers in Lent), but I'm glad they were as they made an excellent subject for photos.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
