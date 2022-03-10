Previous
Next
Pilewort by gaf005
Photo 1463

Pilewort

The woodlands start to come into colour with swathes of this 'lesser celandine' taking advantage of the sunlight before the woodland canopy bursts into leaf. It was also Wordsworth's favourite wild flower, writing three poems about it.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise