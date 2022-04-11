Previous
Yellow by gaf005
Photo 1495

Yellow

A yellow rose past its prime but retaining its beauty with curling petals and tainted tints.
11th April 2022

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Milanie ace
Very nice job of composing your shot
April 11th, 2022  
