My best side. by gaf005
My best side.

I love the way owls turn their heads so quickly and this eagle-owl was no exception but it preferred staring towards its handler who had titbits of food as a reward.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Magnificent.
May 9th, 2022  
