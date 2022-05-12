Previous
Bud and Bloom by gaf005
Photo 1526

Bud and Bloom

This Bugloss with its bright blue flowers stands out in the hedgerow and just keeps on flowering.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
