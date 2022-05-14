Sign up
Photo 1528
Cascade
The sky was full of hang gliders at Ranscombe Hill as I drove past, so on my way home I stopped to capture the sight of them dangling and dancing on the thermals.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
2
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
14th May 2022 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
cool capture
May 14th, 2022
Richard Brown
ace
Something quite engaging about this shot. Fav
May 14th, 2022
