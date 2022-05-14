Previous
Cascade by gaf005
Photo 1528

Cascade

The sky was full of hang gliders at Ranscombe Hill as I drove past, so on my way home I stopped to capture the sight of them dangling and dancing on the thermals.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Peter Dulis ace
cool capture
May 14th, 2022  
Richard Brown ace
Something quite engaging about this shot. Fav
May 14th, 2022  
