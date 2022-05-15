Previous
Striking by gaf005
Photo 1529

Striking

As I was leaving church this morning a pink rock-rose caught my eye and I took a photo of it in spite of the rain starting as soon as I opened my camera case.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
