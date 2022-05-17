Previous
Next
Family Matters by gaf005
Photo 1531

Family Matters

When visiting a friend today she showed me just how tame her local robins are. They visit regularly to take food not only for themselves but for their young chicks nesting nearby. Within five minutes this one came back for a refill seven times.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
419% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise