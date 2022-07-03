Sign up
Photo 1578
Gazania
After a delicious lunch at the Grand Hotel, Eastbourne, these gorgeous flowers arrested my attention just outside the door. I couldn't not take a photo of one, could I?
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
