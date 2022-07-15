Previous
Sunset Swirls by gaf005
Photo 1590

Sunset Swirls

I caught the dramatic dying embers of the setting sun before it disappeared into darkness.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne ace
Wow
July 15th, 2022  
