Photo 1590
Sunset Swirls
I caught the dramatic dying embers of the setting sun before it disappeared into darkness.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1590
photos
80
followers
81
following
435% complete
View this month »
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
15th July 2022 9:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne
ace
Wow
July 15th, 2022
