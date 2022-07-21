Previous
2022 07 21 Tiger Stripes by gaf005
Photo 1596

2022 07 21 Tiger Stripes

This Gazania glowed in the sunlight.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley Aldridge ace
Such a beautiful flower.
July 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Gorgeous against whatever you did with that background - nice focusing
July 21st, 2022  
