Sun soaked by gaf005
Photo 1598

Sun soaked

The strong sunlight drenched this Water Lily on our visit to Paradise Park in Newhaven, making it glow.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
