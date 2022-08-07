Previous
Crawling by gaf005
Crawling

Myriads of bees were all over these globe thistles, far too numerous to count.
7th August 2022

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne
Excellent shot with good dof and conveying the movement of bees around the thistle. I can almost hear them.
August 7th, 2022  
Milanie
Somebody put out the word! Nice close-up
August 7th, 2022  
