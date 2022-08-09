Previous
Next
Allium by gaf005
Photo 1615

Allium

My app says this plant looks very sick and is dried out, dormant, or dead. I agree!
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
442% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
But, at least it's now immortalised
August 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise