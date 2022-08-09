Sign up
Photo 1615
Allium
My app says this plant looks very sick and is dried out, dormant, or dead. I agree!
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
9
1
365
DC-TZ200
9th August 2022 4:30pm
Suzanne
ace
But, at least it's now immortalised
August 9th, 2022
