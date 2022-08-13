Sign up
Photo 1619
Survivor
The heatwave and drought don't seem to bother the Hollyhock which continues to bud, blossom and bloom.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs
ace
It seems to be quite happy in the heat.
August 13th, 2022
