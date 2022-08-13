Previous
Next
Survivor by gaf005
Photo 1619

Survivor

The heatwave and drought don't seem to bother the Hollyhock which continues to bud, blossom and bloom.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
443% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
It seems to be quite happy in the heat.
August 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise