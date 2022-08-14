Sign up
Photo 1620
Takeover
The bird box I bought, and failed to put up, has been taken over by spiders and accumulated all sorts of debris in the cascading web. I can't imagine what is in there and I can't see the situation changing in the near future with me having Covid.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
14th August 2022 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
