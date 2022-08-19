Previous
Dance or Duel by gaf005
Dance or Duel

I suspect the latter. This dynamic duo of tree sculptures in the woods of Hermonceux Castle certainly create an impression but hopefully do not create a bad example for those waiting their turn on the huge swing hanging from a tree branch nearby.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Interesting shot!
August 19th, 2022  
