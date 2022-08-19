Sign up
Photo 1625
Dance or Duel
I suspect the latter. This dynamic duo of tree sculptures in the woods of Hermonceux Castle certainly create an impression but hopefully do not create a bad example for those waiting their turn on the huge swing hanging from a tree branch nearby.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
19th August 2022 3:45pm
Suzanne
ace
Interesting shot!
August 19th, 2022
