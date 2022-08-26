Previous
Sun seeker by gaf005
Photo 1632

Sun seeker

The flowers outside the cafe were a stunning colour as the sun shone through them.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Milanie ace
What lovely lighting from underneath
August 26th, 2022  
