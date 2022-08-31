Previous
Next
That's the way to do it! by gaf005
Photo 1637

That's the way to do it!

A most enjoyable afternoon was spent with our grandchildren with Punch and Judy the highlight. Originating in the 1600's it stands the test of time and still causes much hilarity with the youngsters - and the adults!
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
448% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise