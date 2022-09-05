Previous
Next
Together We Rise by gaf005
Photo 1642

Together We Rise

An art display we saw when visiting Chichester Cathedral included this entitled, 'What we have in common' with two intersecting spheres. I love the way it works with the cathedral architecture's contours.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
449% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
You have effectively conveyed how well it works. Thanks.
September 5th, 2022  
Erika ace
What a cool hanging piece art!
September 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise