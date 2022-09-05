Sign up
Photo 1642
Together We Rise
An art display we saw when visiting Chichester Cathedral included this entitled, 'What we have in common' with two intersecting spheres. I love the way it works with the cathedral architecture's contours.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
2
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1642
photos
80
followers
78
following
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
Suzanne
ace
You have effectively conveyed how well it works. Thanks.
September 5th, 2022
Erika
ace
What a cool hanging piece art!
September 5th, 2022
