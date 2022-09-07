Previous
Fading beauty by gaf005
Fading beauty

As the summer draws to a close the sunflower's shades deepen.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely macro, draws you right in
September 7th, 2022  
