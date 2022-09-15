Previous
Sun-kissed by gaf005
Photo 1652

Sun-kissed

On my way to collect my grandson from school I couldn't fail to see this wild sunflower gleaming in the sunlight.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
