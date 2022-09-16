Sign up
Photo 1653
Stunning sunset
There is nothing quite like the swirling skies and subtle shades of a splendid sundown to stir the soul.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
1
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1653
photos
82
followers
79
following
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing sky - such glorious sun down and the different clouds !
September 16th, 2022
