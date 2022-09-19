Previous
The answer, my friend, is... by gaf005
The answer, my friend, is...

The drought is over, and the grass and plants are growing, but so are the weeds, including this dandelion which is shedding its seeds in the breeze.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Jo Worboys
Great pov. Instant fav
September 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot , and a great title ! fav
September 19th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful capture. Big Fav
September 19th, 2022  
JudyG ace
Really beautiful. Though there is no such thing as a weed!
September 19th, 2022  
*lynn ace
Great!
September 19th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great close-up photo with all the lovely textures. Favourite
September 19th, 2022  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Blowing in the wind, lovely shot.
September 19th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
September 19th, 2022  
