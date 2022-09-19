Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1656
The answer, my friend, is...
The drought is over, and the grass and plants are growing, but so are the weeds, including this dandelion which is shedding its seeds in the breeze.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
8
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1656
photos
82
followers
79
following
453% complete
View this month »
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
19th September 2022 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jo Worboys
Great pov. Instant fav
September 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot , and a great title ! fav
September 19th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful capture. Big Fav
September 19th, 2022
JudyG
ace
Really beautiful. Though there is no such thing as a weed!
September 19th, 2022
*lynn
ace
Great!
September 19th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great close-up photo with all the lovely textures. Favourite
September 19th, 2022
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Blowing in the wind, lovely shot.
September 19th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
September 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close