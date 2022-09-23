Previous
Wake by gaf005
Photo 1660

Wake

The ferry is churning up the sea as we cross the Solent to the Isle of Wight and in the background is Plymouth's skyline including the iconic Spinnaker Tower.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
454% complete

