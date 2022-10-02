Sign up
Photo 1668
Calming
After a really busy patch, there was nothing like an evening walk by a calm sea to enjoy the tranquillity - just what the doctor ordered.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Milanie
ace
Your shot certainly matches your words
October 2nd, 2022
