Previous
Next
2022 10 03 One left by gaf005
Photo 1669

2022 10 03 One left

It's amazing what you find on the edge of a car park, and this intricate pod deserves a better name than 'stinking iris'.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
457% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise