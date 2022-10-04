Sign up
Photo 1670
Late bloom
I am loving the autumn roses, still showing off their subtle shades in belated beauty.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
2
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1670
photos
84
followers
79
following
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
1st October 2022 1:05pm
Privacy
Public
Jo Worboys
What a glorious colour . Fav
October 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a beautiful colour.
October 4th, 2022
