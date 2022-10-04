Previous
Late bloom by gaf005
Late bloom

I am loving the autumn roses, still showing off their subtle shades in belated beauty.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Jo Worboys
What a glorious colour . Fav
October 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a beautiful colour.
October 4th, 2022  
