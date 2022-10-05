Sign up
Photo 1671
Rural
We had to drive down tiny roads to find this idyllic church, but it was worth it for the view of it and the surrounding countryside.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
1
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1671
photos
84
followers
79
following
457% complete
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
1st October 2022 11:53am
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
October 5th, 2022
