Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1677
A Mighty Oak
Seeing acorns always reminds me of my childhood as we had a massive Oak Tree at the bottom of the garden which liberally shed its acorns. My job was to dig up the saplings each year before they grew too large - what seemed like millions of them!
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1677
photos
85
followers
79
following
459% complete
View this month »
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
8th October 2022 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close