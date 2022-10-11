Previous
A Mighty Oak by gaf005
Photo 1677

A Mighty Oak

Seeing acorns always reminds me of my childhood as we had a massive Oak Tree at the bottom of the garden which liberally shed its acorns. My job was to dig up the saplings each year before they grew too large - what seemed like millions of them!
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
