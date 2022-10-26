Previous
Next
Dainty by gaf005
Photo 1693

Dainty

This tiny Purpletop Vervain is so delicate and pretty in the afternoon sunlight.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
463% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise