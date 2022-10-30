Previous
Golden Lucifer by gaf005
Photo 1697

Golden Lucifer

This Canna Lily shone out among the other plants at Paradise Park - but they were mainly cacti!
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Milanie ace
Love this against black
October 30th, 2022  
