Worse for wear by gaf005
Photo 1702

Worse for wear

In Louth for lunch at the Mansion House I couldn't resist a shot of this magnificent bust who definitely looks like he cannot hold his drink. Next week he'll be wearing a Father Christmas hat as the Christmas trimmings go up!
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
