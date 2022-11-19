Sign up
Photo 1717
Christmas is coming.
The hotels on Eastbourne front are ready for Christmas, none more than the East Beach Hotel which always is the first and best with the Christmas trimmings. They even decorated up in Covid Lockdown to cheer everyone up.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
1
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1717
photos
85
followers
78
following
470% complete
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
19th November 2022 9:04pm
Renee Salamon
ace
Looking rather lovely
November 19th, 2022
