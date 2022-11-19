Previous
Christmas is coming. by gaf005
Photo 1717

Christmas is coming.

The hotels on Eastbourne front are ready for Christmas, none more than the East Beach Hotel which always is the first and best with the Christmas trimmings. They even decorated up in Covid Lockdown to cheer everyone up.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Renee Salamon ace
Looking rather lovely
November 19th, 2022  
