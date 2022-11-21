Previous
Next
Pod by gaf005
Photo 1719

Pod

All signs of the distinctive leaves and stunning violet flowers of the Cardoon have gone and only the seed pods remain.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Nice textures!
November 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise