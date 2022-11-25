Previous
Meads Magic by gaf005
Photo 1723

Meads Magic

The Howlerz, an eight-piece folk band, dressed up and entertained the crowds at the Street Market in Meads (a district of Eastbourne where I attend church). The theme this year is the message of the angels, 'Do not be afraid!'
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great candid, love their colourful outfits
November 25th, 2022  
