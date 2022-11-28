Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1726
Symbol
This photo symbolises the incessant rain of the past few weeks. The grass is now lush and verdant following the summer drought (still technically with us!) which left it brown and dying.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1726
photos
86
followers
78
following
472% complete
View this month »
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
28th November 2022 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Nice droplet shot…sounds like you had plenty of droplets to work with! :)
November 28th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful water droplet shot.
November 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close