Backdrop by gaf005
Photo 1729

Backdrop

The symmetry of the intricate folds really captured the eye.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs ace
I love it, fabulous symmetry, well spotted. fav.
December 1st, 2022  
Leli ace
Well done beautiful shot.
December 1st, 2022  
