Photo 1729
Backdrop
The symmetry of the intricate folds really captured the eye.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
2
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1729
photos
86
followers
78
following
473% complete
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
30th November 2022 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
I love it, fabulous symmetry, well spotted. fav.
December 1st, 2022
Leli
ace
Well done beautiful shot.
December 1st, 2022
