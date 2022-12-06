Sign up
Photo 1734
Frozen
In today's Church Photoshoot at the Enterprise Centre in Eastbourne, they kindly let us walk onto the temporary ice rink to take photos of the incredibly mirror ball.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
5
365
Canon EOS 77D
6th December 2022 6:11pm
