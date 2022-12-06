Previous
Frozen by gaf005
Photo 1734

Frozen

In today's Church Photoshoot at the Enterprise Centre in Eastbourne, they kindly let us walk onto the temporary ice rink to take photos of the incredibly mirror ball.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
