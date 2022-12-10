Previous
Next
Deckorations. by gaf005
Photo 1738

Deckorations.

Some of the boats in Sovereign Harbour, near where I live, have been decked out in Christmas deckorations for 'Sovereign Shines'. .
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
476% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise