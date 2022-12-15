Previous
Bud by gaf005
Photo 1743

Bud

The plants outside are still shrouded with snow but the indoor plants are budding beautifully, as the case with this cyclamen.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
477% complete

Photo Details

