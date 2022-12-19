Previous
Flame by gaf005
Photo 1747

Flame

With being 'confined to barracks' with a chest infection, a burning match made a great subject for a photo.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Larry Steager ace
Nice capture.
December 19th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Super idea great shot
December 19th, 2022  
