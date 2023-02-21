Sign up
Photo 1811
Soon to be...
This cygnet is growing fast and soon its dowdy down will be replaced by glorious white feathers.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1811
photos
90
followers
64
following
496% complete
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st February 2023 5:25pm
Judith Johnson
ace
Super clarity, love those droplets
February 21st, 2023
