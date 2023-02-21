Previous
Soon to be... by gaf005
Photo 1811

Soon to be...

This cygnet is growing fast and soon its dowdy down will be replaced by glorious white feathers.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

George

@gaf005
George
Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Super clarity, love those droplets
February 21st, 2023  
